PATRICK BULGER | Petrol’s out, but more happy motoring ahead when you stop at the green pump

And those addicted to planet-destroying vroom need only bust out mom’s old Hoover or a banana-filled blender

I’ve seen the future, and luckily for me I saw it just in time. Happily, I am able to report no injuries or lasting side-effects from my first known brush with an electric delivery vehicle. I know it was electric because it had “100% electric’’ in bold letters on the side, which I noticed after stepping away from in front of the thing at an intersection in time to avoid being mangled. Or even electrocuted.



From this experience, I am able to predict two things about the clean-energy, electric-vehicle future that awaits all of us below a certain age, which is not me. First is the slow and then sudden death of petrol and diesel engines, which is not an entirely unusual occurrence for these things. They will disappear, and this time it won’t be just because you forgot to put on your gearlock...