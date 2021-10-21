Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: FROM

SUE DE GROOT | You know nothing from prepositions that dart to and fro like wild sheep

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
21 October 2021 - 19:57 By Sue de Groot

It is sometimes assumed that the slang expression prevalent in parts of SA, “She knows from words” or “I know nothing from that” has seeped into English from Afrikaans, because “van” doubles as “of” and “from” in that language.

“Ek is van die Kaap” can be translated as either “I am from the Cape” or “I am of the Cape”. Both would pass muster with English grammarians, but when it comes to “Ek weet niks van skape nie” the correct translation is “I know nothing of (or about) sheep” and not “I know nothing from sheep”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | No service, just vibes: forget delivery and pray for deliverance Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | A manifold manifestation of manifestoes makes one long for a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | So so-and-so walked into a bar before opening time. So what? Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Office buzzword that reeks of cadavers — coincidence? Don’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Emoji are shameless and could use more shame Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Eusebius asks Lindiwe Mazibuko: would you vote for Steenhuisen? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Petrol’s out, but more happy motoring ahead when you stop at ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | You know what they say, set a crook to catch a crook Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Would making Zondo CJ come across as a reward for handling JZ? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | No arrests for killings of environmental activists is indefensible Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...