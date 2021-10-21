TOM EATON | You know what they say, set a crook to catch a crook

In its search for mayoral candidates, the ANC seems to be applying this well-worn adage

Spokesperson for Russia’s healthcare system and part-time deputy president David Mabuza has told ANC voters to stop concerning their pretty little heads with complicated grown-up stuff like who they’ll be voting for on November 1, and to rather just focus on what’s important: not asking questions and voting for the ANC.



According to Mabuza, who has recently taken off time from his hectic schedule of being almost entirely invisible, the ANC hasn’t announced any mayoral candidates because “it’s obvious that if you decide on mayoral positions before the elections you’re dividing your own people”...