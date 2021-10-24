EBRAHIM I BHAM | When voting, be guided by your conscience

Though the Constitutional Court ruling of June 11 2020 was about accommodating independent candidates at provincial and national elections, it underscores the value and import of independent candidates, who have been standing in municipal elections since 2000. The ruling states: “Being coerced to form or join a political party is an issue that may fundamentally touch one’s inner core; a matter that goes to one’s conscience.” (Case CCT 110/19; para [52])

This landmark ruling not only underscored the importance of one’s conscience as a candidate but also entrenched the choices we wield as voters. It should also be a matter of conscience that we are not apathetic. Voting remains a big deal because our vote will decide the composition of the next councils that will run our municipalities, past the polls on November 1 2021.

Lives, honour and dignity are at stake in our country. We cannot sustain pendulum swings of experimentation with (re)arrangement of governing councils that only guarantee instability that goes with horse-trading in the council chambers and in caucus break-away rooms. At the same time, neither can we be so destructively drastic by throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

Further beyond the dilemma, however, we can only be certain that we want our ward representatives to be approachable, listening and responsive to our needs. They should be individuals whose starting point is a commitment to non-negotiable minimum levels of service.

The bar is set too low when we continue to cry for “service delivery”, referring to potholes in the roads, uncollected refuse, blocked drains, raw sewage running out on the open streets and burst pipes that gush and waste precious clean water for weeks on end.

Our chosen councillors should be individuals who will enforce the performance agreements of municipal management officials. These councillors will check the conduct of officers that let themselves get embroiled in party politics, instead of rendering their professional service to the citizens. As a matter of maintenance of minimum standards, all such services, which are usually budgeted for, if not billable, should be in working order across the country, whether in district municipalities or metros.