Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | While Ndlovu has been found guilty, who are the actual killers?

It is concerning that the people who carried out the murders at Ndlovu’s behest have not been brought to book

24 October 2021 - 17:31

The greed of former policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu netted her close to R1.4m over a number of years, but five family members and her boyfriend paid with their lives to satisfy Ndlovu’s need for money. 

Her mother Maria Mushwana, her sister and five nieces and nephews narrowly escaped death after the alleged hitmen tipped off authorities in 2018. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | No arrests for killings of environmental activists is indefensible Opinion & Analysis
  2. Zweli poor show: Mkhize’s SIU rebuke proves it’s good SA is rid of him Opinion & Analysis
  3. Artisanal mining is a vital part of SA’s economy and must be formalised Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Politics in SA is a money-making blood sport Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Rewriting history gets 100%. Making it compulsory does not Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | What has SA come to when an ANC leader is arrested for murder? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EBRAHIM I BHAM | When voting, be guided by your conscience Opinion & Analysis
  2. FUZIWE KUBHEKA | Team SA has done us proud at Expo 2020 Dubai Opinion & Analysis
  3. While Ndlovu has been found guilty, who are the actual killers? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The people of SA can see through this blatant vote-mongering Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUBESH PILLAY | Steenhuisen should also be thrown off the cliff for that ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...