EDITORIAL | While Ndlovu has been found guilty, who are the actual killers?

It is concerning that the people who carried out the murders at Ndlovu’s behest have not been brought to book

The greed of former policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu netted her close to R1.4m over a number of years, but five family members and her boyfriend paid with their lives to satisfy Ndlovu’s need for money.



Her mother Maria Mushwana, her sister and five nieces and nephews narrowly escaped death after the alleged hitmen tipped off authorities in 2018. ..