FUZIWE KUBHEKA | Team SA has done us proud at Expo 2020 Dubai

SA representatives have worked tirelessly to showcase the country through culture, arts and music

This month our team has been knocking off mostly past midnight at Expo 2020 Dubai at the South African Pavilion. On October 15, we hit our highest tourist visits to the pavilion since our arrival. Yes, SA has a good story to tell and on that day we had 3,150 visitors.



This is a true indication that the world has opened its doors for us to meet again. More amazing is the endless flood of people visiting the Expo 2020, taking the opportunity to travel around the world and meet and interact with different countries in a day...