JUSTICE MALALA | The people of SA can see through this blatant vote-mongering
They are sick and tired of hypocrisy and again politicians have chosen the wrong road ahead of the elections
24 October 2021 - 17:31
There is a road in my mother’s village. Unlike the road in Ixopo made famous by Alan Paton in Cry, the Beloved Country, my road is not beautiful. It has never been beautiful.
It stretches about three kilometres from Mr Mathibe’s shop — where I used to buy bread and sweets as a child and the bullies would wait to beat up nerdy kids like me — to the newest part of New Eersterus village, in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria, where some of my childhood friends now have homes...
