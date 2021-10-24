WENDY KNOWLER | Payment holidays turn into nightmares for lockdown debtors

A lack of disclosure from Sanlam saw a Verulam lady agree to a sixth-month payment holiday which cost her R61,600

For many of those whose incomes were dramatically reduced or obliterated as a result of last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, their credit providers’ offer of a payment break was grabbed with both hands.



Last August, DebtBusters COO Benay Sager warned that payment holidays would add considerably to consumers’ debt...