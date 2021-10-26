CAIPHUS KGOSANA | As long as the ANC directs SA, it will be a B movie

In the greater scheme of things we are irrelevant, because apart from commodities SA at present has little to offer

I have just spent a week in Dubai. We were guests of pay TV operator MultiChoice, so I have to mention them to justify my pricey plane ticket. The broadcaster is expanding not just outside our borders, but beyond the continent. Group CEO Calvo Mawela and chairperson Imtiaz Patel are already permanently stationed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from where they are seeking a seat for the company at the global dinner table.



For the next six months, the Arab state is hosting the Dubai Expo where 192 countries are exhibiting their technological innovations and cultural offerings. It is natural to be intoxicated by the modern architectural marvel that is Dubai; the skyscrapers that tower beyond view, including the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the other man-made wonders. ..