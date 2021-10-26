EDITORIAL | How low can smirking Steenhuisen go?

Free speech is all very well, but SA voters have the right and duty to call out bullying, sexism and racism

Civil rights legend Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s words that “the ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people” is an apt summary of the latest racist and sexist threads stitched into our country’s blanket of shame.



Are we surprised that “shock jock” Gareth Cliff rudely shut down guest commentator, One South Africa Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane, when he astonishingly told her: “Your personal experiences are completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us, sorry,” on his show The Burning Platform? ..