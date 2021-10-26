No more excuses: G20 must give surplus shots to nations in need. Now

More than nine months since the world’s first Covid-19 vaccines were administered and four months after the G7 promised it would vaccinate the whole world, Africa waits. Seventy percent of western adults have been fully vaccinated, but still less than 5% in Africa. Of the 8-billion vaccines manufactured, only 28-million have been administered in the world’s low-income countries. The promise that all continents would be vaccinated together has not been honoured. The world’s September 2021 target that all health workers and the vulnerable elderly in every country would be immunised — about 10% of the population — has been missed in 56 countries, 39 of them in Africa. On current trends, there is no chance of meeting the December target of at least 40% coverage in all countries.

But there is a way forward. Currently, 240-million unused vaccines are available in the US, EU, UK and Canada for redistribution, according to data research agency Airfinity. These doses can be airlifted out from global north to global south immediately. Another 230-million can be dispatched by the end of November, with 112-million more in December and 280-million in January. We believe another 245-million could be redistributed in February, adding up to 1.1-billion. These are vaccines sitting in storage or those about to be delivered to western governments, and could instead be deployed to meet our goals.

Indeed, rich nations may throw away as many as 100-million doses of expiring Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the year, instead of donating them to Africa and low-income countries, where deaths from the pandemic are accelerating. This appalling waste of some of the most precious resources modern medicine has ever produced is set to occur because of an inexplicable delay, on the part of the world’s richest nations, to give away vaccines they don’t need and can’t use before doses become too old.

The UK has demonstrated that with less than 100-million vaccines, more than 100,000 lives have been saved. So imagine how many more lives could be saved if we can get these unused doses to the unvaccinated and unprotected people who need them.