No more excuses: G20 must give surplus shots to nations in need. Now

This looming crisis results from a near-miraculous transformation in the dynamics of the Covid-19 response. For 20 months, the world raced to develop, test and manufacture enough vaccines to save lives and reopen economies. Rich nations prioritised saving their own populations, where the vaccines were developed, while developing countries largely had to wait. But even with the well-known struggles of a few manufacturers, vaccine-makers in the US, Europe, China and India are now producing about 1.5-billion doses a month, a level that is expected to reach 2-billion monthly by December. That is more than enough to meet global goals set by World Health Organisation (WHO) efforts to first vaccinate at least 40% of people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of this year and 70% by the middle of next year.

Transferring excess vaccines from the global north to the global south would be an act of statesmanship, but it is not just charity. It is in our collective self-interest — north and south — to mobilise all our resources to prevent the disease spreading and mutating, to come back to haunt even the fully vaccinated.

That is why we are calling upon G20 leaders, before their meeting on Saturday, to commit to a huge, month-by-month campaign to deliver these surplus vaccines. If necessary, they should call upon their military forces to immediately begin an airlift of these shots.

But only the leaders of the major economies can make these decisions. They, not the WHO, nor the International Monetary Fund (IMF), nor bulk purchasing authority Covax, hold the unused vaccines, and so the representatives of western states with the most available doses — the US, EU, UK and Canada — should meet in the next few days to draw up a month-by-month timetable to get soon-to-be-wasted vaccine doses to low-income countries as soon as possible with, hopefully, other G20 members soon joining the initiative.

Some countries will need assistance on the ground to effectively get the shots into arms. The G20 should give organisations such as the World Bank, the WHO, Unicef, Gavi and others the authority and, if needed, resources, to mobilise these efforts. And we must never leave ourselves unprepared for any future crisis. That is why we favour the establishment of a Global Pandemic Preparedness Board of health and finance ministers, as proposed by director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Singapore senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former US Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers, with the support of Mario Monti, the former prime minister of Italy. Through it, $10bn (about R147,5bn) can be mobilised each year to build the infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the Covid-19 tragedies. African, Asian and Latin American countries, whose health infrastructure needs the greatest investment, stand to benefit most from this plan. The 2021 Italian G20 would earn an honourable place in history by securing agreement on its creation.

President Félix Tshisekedi is chair of the AU, Michel Sidibé is head of the African Medicine Agency and Gordon Brown is WHO ambassador for global health financing and a former UK prime minister.