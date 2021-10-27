Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Is it asking too much for De Kock to show solidarity with his team?

The Proteas win over the West Indies without him showed that no individual is bigger than the team

27 October 2021 - 19:53

Quinton de Kock’s defiance against the directive of the board of Cricket SA (CSA) for the Proteas to take the knee has brought into sharp focus the sham of unity in the team. 

His decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies illustrated his desire to place his individual preference above that of a collective and created a perception that individuals are pulling in different directions, a sad reality to note in a team sport. ..

