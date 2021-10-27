Opinion & Analysis

JASON VAN DER POEL | Electricity: SA on track, but a more ambitious plan is needed

To align with its climate-change goals, the country’s green power-generation plan needs further investigation

27 October 2021 - 19:54 By Jason van der Poel

Legislative reforms are making SA’s energy sector greener and more competitive, which will encourage economic growth and help the country meet its climate-change commitments

The focus on clean energy at COP26 in Glasgow is helping to drive a number of welcome changes in the South African energy sector. Some have also been necessitated by new technologies, Eskom’s funding issues and its need to align with global trends away from monopolistic, state-owned utilities and towards more competitive electricity markets...

