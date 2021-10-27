Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | A stinging intro to Douglas Adams made me queen of his fans

I discovered the author thanks to a brush with bees and after ‘The Restaurant at the End of the Universe’ I was hooked

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
27 October 2021 - 19:53

When I was a young child, going to the library was always an adventure. I was brought up in a small suburb, far away from virtually anything, so we had a mobile library that came once a week. It was the best thing on wheels and my mother and I used to spend Friday afternoons in the dusty little bus looking for treasure. 

Then we got a proper library, built near the playground — just a slide and a set of swings, but it was my little place of heaven. However, one day, my six-year-old brother, his best friend and I were attacked by a swarm of bees on the way home from the library. My brother outran them (he should have gone into athletics), his friend kept running in circles and I walked slowly, hoping they wouldn’t sting me. I vividly recall them crawling into my ears and nose. Luckily my parents were outside and hosed us down. We are all OK now, just very wary of bees...

