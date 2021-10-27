Opinion & Analysis

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | What have you done, Quinny? Why I think De Kock made a mistake

Taking the knee is part of a process to educate racists and De Kock’s star power can change perceptions

27 October 2021 - 19:53

What have you done, Quinny? This was my initial reaction when the nation was told one of our best players had opted out of the crucial T20 World Cup match against defending champions the West Indies on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Quinton de Kock, better known as Quinny, made himself unavailable for the match because of a Cricket SA (CSA) directive to all team members to take the knee before the contest and support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. ..

