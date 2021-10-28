THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Will end-of-year Bok tour be another graveyard for fringe players?

History shows Grant Williams, Salmaan Moerat and Joseph Dweba may end up being tackle-bag carriers

The Springbok Class of '21 have had much cause to reflect on the team’s last all-conquering tour of Europe in 2013.



For a team that is routinely chalking up notable achievements (winning the Rugby Championship, beating the All Blacks in their backyard, lifting the Webb Ellis Cup, conquering the British and Irish Lions), ticking this box has become a priority...