MAKHUDU SEFARA | Electoral dysfunction: with these three pretenders, SA is a collapsing man

Ramaphosa can’t keep the lights on, Steenhuisen thinks he’s Michael Jackson and Malema has never led anything

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
28 October 2021 - 20:07

There is a video of an apparently inebriated man who, just before casting his vote, desperately tries to keep his balance, but collapses on the makeshift cardboard voting booth. The creator of the short social-media offering has inserted into the video the words: “Me next week Monday”, with a couple of laughter emojis. 

It was a spectacular collapse. ..

