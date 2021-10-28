Sundowns coach weighs in on De Kock’s knee-jerk decision

Rulani Mokwena believes Quinton de Kock erred by not taking the knee, but commended him for apologising

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has weighed in on the debate that accompanied Quinton de Kock’s decision to make himself unavailable for the T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday, saying the Proteas wicketkeeper should have known better.



The 28-year-old De Kock took the decision after the board of Cricket SA (CSA) issued a directive to all the Proteas team members to take the knee before the contest and support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement...