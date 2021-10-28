Sundowns coach weighs in on De Kock’s knee-jerk decision
Rulani Mokwena believes Quinton de Kock erred by not taking the knee, but commended him for apologising
28 October 2021 - 20:07
Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has weighed in on the debate that accompanied Quinton de Kock’s decision to make himself unavailable for the T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday, saying the Proteas wicketkeeper should have known better.
The 28-year-old De Kock took the decision after the board of Cricket SA (CSA) issued a directive to all the Proteas team members to take the knee before the contest and support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.