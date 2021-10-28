Opinion & Analysis

Sundowns coach weighs in on De Kock’s knee-jerk decision

Rulani Mokwena believes Quinton de Kock erred by not taking the knee, but commended him for apologising

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
28 October 2021 - 20:07

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has weighed in on the debate that accompanied Quinton de Kock’s decision to make himself unavailable for the  T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday, saying the Proteas wicketkeeper should have known better. 

The 28-year-old De Kock took the decision after the board of Cricket SA (CSA) issued a directive to all the Proteas team members to take the knee before the contest and support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘I am not a racist,’ says apologetic Quinton de Kock as he commits to taking ... Cricket
  2. His choice or 'caring more for Rhinos than people'? SA weighs in on Quinton de ... Cricket
  3. What you said: It’s Quinton de Kock’s decision whether to take a knee or not Cricket
  4. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | What have you done, Quinny? Why I think De Kock made a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Captain Bavuma wants Proteas to put De Kock and bull story behind them Sport

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Will end-of-year Bok tour be another graveyard for fringe ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Welcome to SA, where elections issues aren’t about race, yet ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Oh shoot! Bite the bullet before you let loose with both barrels Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Since when is crime less important than load-shedding or service ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sundowns coach weighs in on De Kock’s knee-jerk decision Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed