TOM EATON | This week’s electioneering has been a total onslaught of absurdity

If the mood in the ANC camp is ‘electrifying’, perhaps they can shed some light on how they do it amid load-shedding

There’s been some magnificently dim-witted and confusing campaigning ahead of next week’s election, perhaps best exemplified by Thursday’s tweet from the ANC, claiming that “the mood at Phola Park in Ekurhuleni is electrifying ahead of President Ramaphosa’s address”; a triumphantly moronic choice of words in the very same week that the ANC and Ramaphosa literally failed to electrify the country.



The ANC, however, hasn’t had a monopoly on absurdity...