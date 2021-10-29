CSA's Lawson Naidoo responds to Jonathan Jansen's criticism on De Kock 'knee' debacle

The great Michael Holding put it best when he said during Euro 2020 – in the midst of fervent protests and boos against those “taking the knee” in the global fight against racism – that the players are not doing it for a political movement but for crucial humanitarian reasons and must be respected for their bravery.

Equally true is that a mere gesture or “moment of unity” in itself, is not nearly enough.

The admonition from commentators – including Prof Jonathan Jansen, in a Sunday Times Daily column titled “CSA has made Quinton a scapegoat for its Kock-ups”, who seem to feel that such an issue of principle is a manufactured distraction from the real problems – could not be further from the truth.

CSA knows any “moment of unity” is only that – a fleeting moment in time, that if left to float into the ether, does nothing and means nothing. But when this united stance is taken by adopting the globally accepted kneeling gesture and comes from a national team, on a national stage, in front of the world, it has real meaning and can contribute to achieve great change.

The CSA board has made it very clear that enhancing access, inclusivity and excellence are the crucial pillars that will lead to success both on and off the field. Transformation from grass-roots and throughout all our structures lies at the heart of CSA’s initiatives.

Indeed, Prof Jansen makes no reference to the fact that CSA initiated the Social Justice and Nation-Building process, with the report of the independent ombudsman due later this year. Either he is unaware of this important intervention that was initiated by the very body that he seeks to castigate or he very conveniently ignores it. Either way, this does a disservice to the readers.