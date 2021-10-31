Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane did the right thing by quitting the chief justice race

The office of the chief justice should be squeaky clean, which is why judge John Hlophe should also withdraw

31 October 2021 - 18:44

The chief justice should be a person of  unimpeachable reputation and integrity, as that person heads one of the three arms of government.

The withdrawal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the race for the next chief justice last week should be welcomed, as only candidates without any hint of controversy should be considered for this important position. ..

