JUSTICE MALALA | Now let’s watch as the parties woo their enemies for the sake of power
All their pre-election promises will mean nothing as they form their coalitions to control municipalities
31 October 2021 - 18:44
Everyone will be talking about coalitions this week, but I will be looking out for something else: power.
The “power” quote I will be keeping in mind is from the Nobel prize-winning author John Steinbeck: “Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts ... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.”..
