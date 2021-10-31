JUSTICE MALALA | Now let’s watch as the parties woo their enemies for the sake of power

All their pre-election promises will mean nothing as they form their coalitions to control municipalities

Everyone will be talking about coalitions this week, but I will be looking out for something else: power.



The “power” quote I will be keeping in mind is from the Nobel prize-winning author John Steinbeck: “Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts ... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.”..