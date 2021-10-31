Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Now let’s watch as the parties woo their enemies for the sake of power

All their pre-election promises will mean nothing as they form their coalitions to control municipalities

31 October 2021 - 18:44

Everyone will be talking about coalitions this week, but I will be looking out for something else: power.

The “power” quote I will be keeping in mind is from the Nobel prize-winning author John Steinbeck: “Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts ... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The people of SA can see through this blatant vote-mongering Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Upcoming local elections will test SA’s democratic foundations Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | When will voters realise looting and killing are not new to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Never forget the people in plush houses who tried to plunge SA ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Election analysis: the success of party campaigns in a Covid world Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Lenders cross out people’s ability to make their election mark Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Now let’s watch as the parties woo their enemies for the sake ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane did the right thing by quitting the chief justice race Opinion & Analysis
  5. CSA’s Lawson Naidoo responds to Jonathan Jansen on De Kock ‘knee’ debacle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...