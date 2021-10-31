WENDY KNOWLER | Lenders cross out people’s ability to make their election mark

The National Credit Regulator has told mashonisas to return borrowers’ IDs so they can vote, but the chances are slim

Nothing like a looming election to get the National Credit Regulator (NCR) to act on the fact that money lenders across the land illegally retain their customers’ identity documents until their loan is paid off.



And so it was that the inevitable NCR press release dropped into my inbox on Friday — three times in three minutes...