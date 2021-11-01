EDITORIAL | Please don’t forget about us now that you’ve been elected

While turnout was low, those who made the effort to vote deserve representatives who are performance orientated

Now that the die is cast, all the campaigning has stopped and the Independent Electoral Commission will announce the winners and losers in less than 48 hours, this is not the time to stop listening to voters.



If anything, it is more important now to pause and listen intently to what South Africans are saying about how our democracy, with its limitations, is serving or failing them. ..