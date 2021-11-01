Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Empty slogans mean empty voting booths

Maybe South Africans have realised at last that elections aren’t about drama, they’re about keeping water in the pipes

Tom Eaton Columnist
01 November 2021 - 20:18

Yesterday morning, I stood in a voting booth and had one last look for a party that didn’t exist.

I knew it wasn’t there, of course, but still, as I ran my finger down that column of little squares, each one demanding either grubby pragmatism or naive idealism, I hoped it might magically appear, offering an collection of uncompromised virtues...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | This week’s electioneering has been a total onslaught of absurdity Opinion & Analysis
  2. ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Final stretch for political parties as they gear up ... Politics
  3. TOM EATON | You know what they say, set a crook to catch a crook Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | In her defence, the minister didn’t expect to be accosted by her own Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Big Man? Chosen one? Who cares? The gospel is up for grabs Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Parties may rue the day they ignored the female hands that feed them Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | The ANC is rewriting history and once again history repeats itself Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Please don’t forget about us now that you’ve been elected Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Empty slogans mean empty voting booths Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Why I voted and how I decided my vote Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Election analysis: the success of party campaigns in a Covid world Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Lenders cross out people’s ability to make their election mark Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021