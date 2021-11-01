TOM EATON | Empty slogans mean empty voting booths

Maybe South Africans have realised at last that elections aren’t about drama, they’re about keeping water in the pipes

Yesterday morning, I stood in a voting booth and had one last look for a party that didn’t exist.



I knew it wasn’t there, of course, but still, as I ran my finger down that column of little squares, each one demanding either grubby pragmatism or naive idealism, I hoped it might magically appear, offering an collection of uncompromised virtues...