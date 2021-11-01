TOM EATON | Empty slogans mean empty voting booths
Maybe South Africans have realised at last that elections aren’t about drama, they’re about keeping water in the pipes
01 November 2021 - 20:18
Yesterday morning, I stood in a voting booth and had one last look for a party that didn’t exist.
I knew it wasn’t there, of course, but still, as I ran my finger down that column of little squares, each one demanding either grubby pragmatism or naive idealism, I hoped it might magically appear, offering an collection of uncompromised virtues...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.