KAGISHO MASAE | Corporates must step into the education breach or we’re doomed

Of every 100 pupils who start school, 50 to 60 will make it to matric, 40 to 50 will pass the year and only 14 will go to university. That’s according to Amnesty International’s Broken and Unequal: The State of Education in South Africa report. It’s also not just a South African problem — global secondary school completion rates are at 53%.

Department of basic education (DBE) statistics from 2018 show that out of 23,471 public schools, 20,071 have no laboratory, 18,019 have no library, 16,897 have no internet connectivity and 239 have no electricity. I’m a firm believer that every child, regardless of their background, deserves a shot at quality education. How are you supposed to get that shot without resources?

Investec launched the Class of 2030 campaign recently, concurring with the UN that 2030 is the point of no return for humanity in terms of making sustainable, permanent changes that will help guarantee the future of our planet and its people. The UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were launched in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that, by 2030, all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

I’m on the task team at Investec charged with supporting initiatives around meeting SDG 4: “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.” My experience has shown me that traditional ways of learning or providing education aren’t going to help us meet that aim. We need to relearn how to learn.

My story in education technology began in 2017 with a start-up called CynC, which merged in 2020 with Matriclive, a business started by Lesego Finger, an extremely bright, self-taught software engineer. Finger and I aimed to provide access to quality educational content for grade 10 to 12 pupils, essentially based on digitising our own study notes and using old exam papers, memos and assessment questions from the DBE. We wanted to summarise the curriculum and made no claims about being an educational institution or having any accreditation. We were just trying to help.