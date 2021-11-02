That giant sucking sound may just be a climate solution

It may not be fully industrialised, but ‘direct air capture’ is a process we should vacuum into our consciousness

When I finally find the courage to tell my young daughter about the climate crisis, I’m half expecting to hear this innocent rejoinder: “If we’ve spewed all that carbon pollution into the air, can’t we just suck it back out again?”



It’s not a silly question. “Direct air capture” (DAC), an industrial process that removes carbon dioxide from ambient air so it can be locked away underground (or recycled into products such as synthetic fuels), sounds like science fiction. However, the technology to vacuum the skies clean already exists, it just hasn’t been fully industrialised. It’s a climate insurance policy we shouldn’t ignore...