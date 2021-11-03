EDITORIAL | Billions in green funding are a godsend. Let’s not mess it up

Ramaphosa and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe must get on the same page for this to work

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Tuesday that SA has secured $8.5bn (R131bn) in funding over the next five years to help move from coal to renewable energy coincided rather unfortunately with a new round of load-shedding.



Thankfully, this time it was only for one night, but for those whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by power cuts, a five-year plan seems a lifetime away...