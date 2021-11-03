EDITORIAL | Billions in green funding are a godsend. Let’s not mess it up
Ramaphosa and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe must get on the same page for this to work
03 November 2021 - 20:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Tuesday that SA has secured $8.5bn (R131bn) in funding over the next five years to help move from coal to renewable energy coincided rather unfortunately with a new round of load-shedding.
Thankfully, this time it was only for one night, but for those whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by power cuts, a five-year plan seems a lifetime away...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.