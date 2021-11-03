Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Billions in green funding are a godsend. Let’s not mess it up

Ramaphosa and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe must get on the same page for this to work

03 November 2021 - 20:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Tuesday that SA has secured $8.5bn (R131bn) in funding over the next five years to help move from coal to renewable energy coincided rather unfortunately with a new round of load-shedding.

Thankfully, this time it was only for one night, but for those whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by power cuts, a five-year plan seems a lifetime away...

