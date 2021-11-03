If things don’t change, SA faces a leaderless revolution far worse than July

Low voter turnout is a rejection of major parties and unless they provide solutions to our issues, we’re in big trouble

It is not just the ANC that must be worried about Monday’s low voter turnout. South Africans should be concerned that a large majority of our countrymen and women seem to have lost trust in our political system.



The decision to stay at home instead of making their mark at the polls is a clear sign it is losing legitimacy, with citizens no longer believing politicians have the will to solve their problems...