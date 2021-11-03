BOOK TALK
JENNIFER PLATT | Jack Reacher: saviour of good guys, saviour of Christmas
I am always grateful the hero hits shelves in November because the holidays wouldn’t be the same without him
03 November 2021 - 19:59
It’s 50 days until Christmas. I know this because shopping reminders are landing in my inbox every few seconds. Bah humbug!
I cannot believe we are in November already and there are so few weekends left in which to prepare book content. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.