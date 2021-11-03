NOSIPHO HLATSHWAYO | Climate change is real. SA’s cities must act now to be more resilient

Joburg’s initiative of recycling landfill gas and putting it back into the grid is an example of the way forward

Climate change and its impact on our lives and livelihoods is undoubtedly the biggest threat of our times, but is enough being done about it? Given it’ is estimated that impacts related to climate change and other hazards present a R4.854-trillion annual cost, it is critical that all stakeholders, not just governments, come together to address this urgent need that places us all at risk.



This is especially key in cities where around half of the world’s population live. Urbanisation will continue unabated as people look for work opportunities and a better quality of life, but the increased population puts extra strain on already over-stretched resources. Further, in the South African context and other emerging markets, millions live in urban informal settlements and are particularly vulnerable to climate change as they are usually located in exposed, precarious areas...