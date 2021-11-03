Opinion & Analysis

NOSIPHO HLATSHWAYO | Climate change is real. SA’s cities must act now to be more resilient

Joburg’s initiative of recycling landfill gas and putting it back into the grid is an example of the way forward

03 November 2021 - 20:00 By Nosipho Hlatshwayo

Climate change and its impact on our lives and livelihoods is undoubtedly the biggest threat of our times, but is enough being done about it? Given it’ is estimated that impacts related to climate change and other hazards present a R4.854-trillion annual cost, it is critical that all stakeholders, not just governments, come together to address this urgent need that places us all at risk.

This is especially key in cities where around half of the world’s population live. Urbanisation will continue unabated as people look for work opportunities and a better quality of life, but the increased population puts extra strain on already over-stretched resources. Further, in the South African context and other emerging markets, millions live in urban informal settlements and are particularly vulnerable to climate change as they are usually located in exposed, precarious areas...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EXPLAINED | SA is at the COP26 summit — here’s what it is and why it matters South Africa
  2. Hugs out, wet wipes in: how COP26 is fighting Covid-19, climate change Lifestyle
  3. That giant sucking sound may just be a climate solution Opinion & Analysis
  4. Climate agreements have always failed before they succeeded World

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Red flag: SA is ripe for capture by right-wing ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. NOSIPHO HLATSHWAYO | Climate change is real. SA’s cities must act now to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. If things don’t change, SA faces a leaderless revolution far worse than July Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Billions in green funding are a godsend. Let’s not mess it up Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | We’re not fools, DA and ANC. We can see your gaslight at the end of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021