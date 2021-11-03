Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Mmusi Maimane outlines his pathway back to formal politics

The leader of One South Africa Movement is on the comeback trail, bolstered by Monday’s election results

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
03 November 2021 - 19:59

Former DA leader and founder of One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane spoke to Eusebius McKaiser about how his exit from the DA has allowed him to grow, and with it his new “lit” persona on Twitter.

On Eusebius on TimesLIVE he also critiqued the electoral system and explained why reform is crucial to improve governance...

