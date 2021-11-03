TOM EATON | We’re not fools, DA and ANC. We can see your gaslight at the end of the tunnel

Duarte thinks it’s good ANC supporters deserted the polls, while Steenhuisen wants us to believe the DA is styling

It’s embarrassing to get stood up at the best of times. But when you’ve been ghosted in the full glare of the national media, it’s excruciating. No wonder Jessie Duarte and John Steenhuisen have been sounding like jilted teenagers as the full wreckage of the local government elections becomes clear.



Duarte, whose ANC fell below the symbolic 50% threshold for the first time in the democratic era, opted for that age-old favourite of the embarrassed teen: the blasé shrug, followed by self-serving revisionism...