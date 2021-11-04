MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully

Ramaphosa likes to take his time to fix things. Unfortunately the ANC doesn’t have that luxury any more

In the days ahead, there will be a deluge of words about how and why the mighty ANC was humbled by an electorate increasingly finding its voice.



The high priests of the congress movement will, however, quote from the good book: “We have troubles all around us, but we are not defeated. We are crushed, but not destroyed. We are bending, but not breaking.”..