TOM EATON | Now starts the shovelling at the coalition face of SA politics

The recent elections produced a mixed bag of bloody noses for the big guns and personal bests for the smaller parties

It’s tempting to call Monday’s election a train wreck, but train wrecks usually involve more people and you don’t see them coming from quite so far away.



A great deal has been written about the dismal turnout, with some pundits suggesting that it is a crisis for democracy in SA. If this is true, it’s a crisis that’s been brewing since at least 2019, when just over half of the country’s eligible voters stayed home...