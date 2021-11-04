WILLIAM GUMEDE | Loyalty won’t bring change to SA, switching allegiance will

It is important to impress upon those who boycott elections that their votes do count and they can force change

For many South Africans, not voting during local and national elections is an act of protest, however counterproductive, against runaway corruption, incompetence and the unresponsiveness of the governing ANC.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) estimated that only 48% of the more than 26-million registered voters turned up for Monday’s poll. In the 2016 local elections, the figure was 57%...