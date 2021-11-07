JUSTICE MALALA | Will the ANC mend its ways? Does it matter? SA is moving on

Instead of confronting reality after its elections disaster, the party will blame-game its way to self-destruction

The most sober assessment of the ANC’s performance in last week’s local elections from within the party itself was by the usually colourful Fikile Mbalula. In one interview the transport minister said the result, which saw the ANC’s majority declining to less than 50% for the first time since 1994, was “a warning shot”.



“A punishment would have meant we are outvoted, out of power as the ANC. [This result] is a warning shot that says we have confidence that you will deliver for us, but you need to do better,” he said. In another interview, Mbalula said the ANC would take the results “as a lesson”...