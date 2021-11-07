WENDY KNOWLER | Best you check that funeral policy. It may have been dead at birth
A man who paid his gran’s funeral policy for 10 years has discovered it was invalid from day one
07 November 2021 - 18:18
If there’s one insurance policy the average South African is going to set aside money for every month it’s a funeral policy.
And thanks to well established partnerships between insurers and retailers, it’s oh so easy to sign up and pay those premiums every month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.