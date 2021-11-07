Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Best you check that funeral policy. It may have been dead at birth

A man who paid his gran’s funeral policy for 10 years has discovered it was invalid from day one

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
07 November 2021 - 18:18

If there’s one insurance policy the average South African is going to set aside money for every month it’s a funeral policy.

And thanks to well established partnerships between insurers and retailers, it’s oh so easy to sign up and pay those premiums every month...

