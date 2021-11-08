EDITORIAL | State mustn’t just shrug at load-shedding. It must act
Power cuts are becoming a way of life in SA. We need government’s firm commitment to stop the rot
08 November 2021 - 19:38
SA’s state-owned power supplier Eskom on Monday announced another week of rolling blackouts. Already SA was preparing for stage 2 scheduled power cuts but Eskom ramped it up to stage 4. The dead hours kicked in at 1pm on Monday and are to continue until 5am on Friday. Eskom is removing at least 4,000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid, about 10% of its total generating capacity. Its vague excuse this time? “It was anticipated that an additional seven units would have returned to service by Monday, and this has not materialised.” Its communication of what the problem is and how it will be resolved leaves much to be desired.
Eskom’s fleet is close to kaput and it has a domino effect on the entire country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.