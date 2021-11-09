CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Which of his two hats will Godongwana wear for his budget? His choice is SA’s future

Finance minister’s success in his debut budget speech on Thursday depends on his ability to separate his roles

Thursday is the day Enoch Godongwana becomes finance minister.



Yes, he was appointed in August when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet, but you are not officially a finance minister until you have delivered the budget speech to the nation...