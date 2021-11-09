Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Saviour turned dictator: Abiy Ahmed has turned into a stereotype

Things could have been different in Ethiopia, but Ahmed’s hunger for power has backfired and there’s no one to help

09 November 2021 - 20:14

Across the globe, Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed was the embodiment of the best leadership Africa could unleash. In his mid-40s he signed a peace pact ending years of war and strife with Eritrea, released political prisoners and amended a repressive security law. Born of a Muslim father and a Christian mother, the Horn of Africa region found in him not only a leader who encouraged ethnic coexistence, but a strong pillar to support much-needed peace and stability. Winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 was the icing on top of the recognition he received internationally.

A year later, Ahmed was a typical dictator, shutting down the internet, arresting political foes and journalists, turning a blind eye to women being raped with impunity by an army propping up a man who has become an embarrassment to those who thought him a worthy peace prize laureate. ..

