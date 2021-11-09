EDITORIAL | Saviour turned dictator: Abiy Ahmed has turned into a stereotype

Things could have been different in Ethiopia, but Ahmed’s hunger for power has backfired and there’s no one to help

Across the globe, Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed was the embodiment of the best leadership Africa could unleash. In his mid-40s he signed a peace pact ending years of war and strife with Eritrea, released political prisoners and amended a repressive security law. Born of a Muslim father and a Christian mother, the Horn of Africa region found in him not only a leader who encouraged ethnic coexistence, but a strong pillar to support much-needed peace and stability. Winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 was the icing on top of the recognition he received internationally.



A year later, Ahmed was a typical dictator, shutting down the internet, arresting political foes and journalists, turning a blind eye to women being raped with impunity by an army propping up a man who has become an embarrassment to those who thought him a worthy peace prize laureate. ..