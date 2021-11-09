LGBT migrants in SA: religion can be a blessing and a curse

Moral panics over sexual and gender rights are often shaped by religious beliefs. In many countries, political, cultural and faith leaders use religious rhetoric to justify exclusionary practices and constrict the space available to LGBT activists.

The politicisation of religion in Africa is well documented. It is a strategy used to maintain the idea that heterosexuality is the only natural and normal expression of human desire.

What is less often spoken about is the positive role that religion plays in the lives of LGBT Africans, including refugees. Even less attention is given to religious communities that welcome and celebrate LGBT people.

In my new book, Seeking Sanctuary: Stories of Sexuality, Faith and Migration, I explore both dynamics.

The book records a multiyear oral history project with the LGBT Ministry at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Johannesburg. Since 2009, the ministry has opened its doors to LGBT people of all faiths and nationalities, and it remains popular with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. As well as providing spiritual nourishment, the ministry offers a safe space in which LGBT people can receive support, build community and advocate for their rights.

In documenting the lives of the ministry’s members, I hoped to understand how their faith has evolved over time and how religion has shaped their experiences of displacement. I also spoke with church leaders about the role religious institutions can play in combating homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia.

LGBT displacement and SA

SA has long hosted LGBT people fleeing persecution. Many are seeking protection from violence, prosecution and harsh criminal penalties. Others come from countries where homophobic and transphobic attitudes remain pervasive, even when there are no specific laws targeting sexual and gender minorities.

Those who reach this country hope its progressive laws will shield them from the experiences left behind — beatings, extortion, familial abuse, forced marriage or simply having to hide their identities, desires and relationships.