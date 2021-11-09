Opinion & Analysis

Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | Covid’s milestone moments: how the pandemic will affect history

In this episode of the Khwezi Science Report we talk to medical historian and anthropologist Dr Mandisa Mbali

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
09 November 2021 - 20:16

Over the past two years we’ve lost many people. Jobs have been shed. The economy has nosedived. Our lifestyles have been altered forever.

We are living through a historical milestone...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | The whole truth and nothing but on vaccines and ivermectin Science
  3. PODCAST | We’re in a pandemic — but other extreme events are on their way Science
  4. PODCAST | How a year of lockdown has rewired our brains News

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Covid’s milestone moments: how the pandemic will affect history Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Which of his two hats will Godongwana wear for his budget? ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Fasten your seatbelts, SA. It’s going to be a bumpy post-ANC ride Opinion & Analysis
  4. LGBT migrants in SA: religion can be a blessing and a curse Opinion & Analysis
  5. GAVIN NOETH | SA is sitting in a power black hole when it could easily be a ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...