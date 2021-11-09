Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Fasten your seatbelts, SA. It’s going to be a bumpy post-ANC ride

The ANC may have been punished, but it’s still powerful as the rising parties jostle for position in a new political order

Tony Leon Columnist
09 November 2021 - 20:15

Alongside the fading light of Eskom, the refulgent blaze of the ANC’s electoral comet shines far less brightly since last Monday.

That, at least, is the one takeaway from the outcome of the local polls of 2021. In ancient Rome, the Etruscans were highly regarded for their ability for reading “auspices”, like blazing comets, and discerning supernatural markers of the future revealed through the flights of vultures and the dietary habits of chickens...

