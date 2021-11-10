EDITORIAL | Give pupils exams only when they’re all going to school daily

At present this luxury is enjoyed only by Model C grade 11s and 12s, making it unfair for those at poorer schools

American educational psychologist Benjamin Bloom created a taxonomy of educational objectives, commonly known as Bloom’s Taxonomy, in 1956. Among other things, it is widely used by teachers, academics and others involved in drawing up tests and exams to assess pupils’ learning on a variety of cognitive levels.



The different levels of the taxonomy such as remember, understand, apply, analyse, evaluate and create are indispensable in helping teachers develop lower and higher order questions in tests and exams. While the jury is still out on whether a full-scale exam is more valuable than a “controlled” test, exams are widely perceived to be more challenging. ..