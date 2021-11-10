BOOK TALK
JENNIFER PLATT | Dear diary, it’s been a while
Writing down your secrets comes with its trials and tribulations, but it’s worth remembering its priceless joys
I started writing in a diary when I was about eight years old. My sister and I both got those cheesy ones with pastel flowers on the cover with a cutesy lock as a gift from my parents. I immediately set to writing all my secret thoughts in it. I still have it somewhere, stuffed into my old brown school case. (That suitcase was the bane of my schooling existence for many years — it was one of those awful huge things with dividers that looked like I was carrying a large accordion on my back. And it was indestructible. I tried.)
But I had a feeling that what I was writing in my diary was being read despite the lock (which was laughable as one could open it with just a twist of a nail file). So I graduated to writing my diary on the home computer, hoping no one would read my “typing notes”, which I called the folder, thinking I was oh so clever. But lo and behold, my ruse didn’t work and my sister and her friend read them. I was hacked years before we knew such a thing called the internet would even exist...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.