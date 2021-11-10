TOM EATON | Gwede’s an outdated fossil who’s oblivious to clean energy or reality

I’m pretty sure the energy minister doesn’t speak for Africa. He shouldn’t even be speaking on behalf of SA

Those of us watching in awe as the ANC tries to mainstream its most brazen lie to date — that it isn’t responsible for the collapse of Eskom — thought it couldn’t get more extreme. And then Gwede Mantashe said “hold my beer” and produced a world-melting bit of chutzpah.



Speaking at an energy conference in Cape Town on Tuesday, Mantashe said it was time for African countries to reject calls from wealthy countries to move away from fossil fuels...