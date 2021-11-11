MAKHUDU SEFARA | FW’s apology is a choreographed insult to our intelligence
In the words of Fort Calata’s son: ‘De Klerk died peacefully ... unlike those whose murders he ordered ... ’
11 November 2021 - 20:30
Apartheid’s last president, FW de Klerk, recorded himself apologising to “black, brown and Indians in South Africa” before succumbing to cancer. It was, for him, one last opportunity to come clean, to protect his legacy through manipulation. Even in the wake of his death, this must be rejected.
In the video, De Klerk talks about how he’s often accused of justifying apartheid or separate development. He concedes that “it is true that in my younger years I defended separate development. Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised to the South African public for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to people of colour in SA. Many believed me, but others didn’t.”..
