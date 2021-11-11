PATRICK BULGER | Beyond a whiter shade of pale as De Ruyter flogs dead horse that’s Eskom
Some want him in, some want him out, while the EFF, well the EFF just wants to ‘moer’ him for ‘moering’ Eskom
Expect to see a lot more of our understated Clark Kent-style Superman who is CEO of Eskom and arguably one of SA’s most polarising figures on your TV screens in future. Polarising, though, is an unfortunate pun for André de Ruyter, who has been anything but in the strictly electromagnetic sense, and under whose leadership SA is suffering record blackouts. Or is that whiteouts?
De Ruyter prefers we don’t refer to “blackouts’’, but if we have to endure them don’t we have the right to call them whatever we like? A quibble, though, when the country has been hit in the solar plexus by this latest round of load-shedding, and the certainty of much more to come. Where climate change offers the promise of a longer-term existential calamity, Eskom is an immediate threat, now. Tonight...
