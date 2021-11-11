TOM EATON | Budget sounds good save for the underspending on realistic outlook

Are the minister and the president serious about putting us on the road to recovery?

On Thursday afternoon, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was welcomed to the podium by ANC backbenchers clapping their hands in unison, a feat that reminded us that they are much more intellectually gifted than their record of the last 10 years suggests.



Just then I was called away from my screen by an overwhelming urge not to watch ANC backbenchers clapping in unison like a herd of North Korean seals...